Gabbard hits Clinton with $50 million defamation lawsuit over ‘Russian asset’ remarks

Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii is accusing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of deliberately spreading false accusations that Gabbard is a Russian asset in a lawsuit seeking upwards of $50 million in damages.

During an October 2019 interview with the podcast Campaign HQ With David Plouffe, Clinton suggested the 2020 presidential candidate was “the favorite of the Russians” and “a Russian asset.” Gabbard insists these statements have no grounds in reality, and that Clinton knew or should have known this at the time.

“Rather than facts or reliable evidence, Clinton’s basis for the Defamatory Statements was one or both of: (a) her own imagination; or (b) extremely dubious conspiracy theories that any reasonable person (and especially Clinton, a former United States Senator and Secretary of State) would know to be fanciful, wholly unverified, and inherently and objectively unreliable,” said the lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.

Clinton did not specifically name Gabbard in her remarks, but strongly implied she was referring to her. The complaint points out that when asked if she was referring to Gabbard, Clinton spokesman Nick Merrill responded, “If the nesting doll fits,” a reference to Russian dolls.

Gabbard’s complaint states in no uncertain terms that “Tulsi is not a Russian asset,” and that neither Russia nor anyone else “controls her or her presidential campaign.” To the contrary, it plays up her history of public service, from her time in the Army National Guard to her four terms as a U.S. congresswoman.

Citing her roles on House committees and in the military, the complaint points out that Gabbard “has never had her security clearances challenged or revoked,” and claims that Clinton was aware that if Gabbard was really a Russian asset, she would not have been able to serve in these positions which provide her “access to highly sensitive and classified information.” – READ MORE