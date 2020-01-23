Joe Biden Claims DACA Illegal Aliens ‘More American than Most Americans’

Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed on Tuesday that illegal immigrants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program are “more American than most Americans” because they had “done well in school.”

Biden, who recently said he believed drunk driving should not be crime that warrants deportation, made the statement during a campaign rally in Ames, Iowa.

The 77-year-old former vice president said: These kids have come, they’ve done well, most of these kids there’s a lot of them, and they’re not just Hispanic, they’re Asian-Pacific Islanders as well. and they in fact have done very well. In many cases, they’re more American than most Americans because they have done well in school.

Biden proceeded to claim that DACA recipients believed in the “basic principles” which we all share and deserved a pathway to U.S. citizenship. – READ MORE