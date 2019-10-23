WATCH: It’s Over For Mittens, Rush Limbaugh Just Savaged Him and His ‘First Cousin’ Carlos Danger

What was Mitt Romney thinking, admitting to having a “secret” Twitter account?

Rush Limbaugh – Weighs in on Peirre Delecto Savages Mitt Romney

“The First Cousin of Carlos Danger” wants to be liked so bad he sides with people that destroyed his 2012 campaign. #RomneyDelecto pic.twitter.com/PwEHd2mdi2 — TrumpSoldier (@DaveNYviii) October 21, 2019

Limbaugh weighed in on the goofy controversy, and pretty much drove the final nail in “Pierre’s coffin,” when he compared the bumbling Romney to another infamous fool with an alter ego…none other than “Carlos Danger,” or Anthony Wiener the creepy and disgusting convicted sex offender, and friend of Hillary Clinton.

Rush said Mitt is the "first cousin" of Carlos Danger and also added that Mitt wants to be "liked" so badly, that he is now siding with the very people who destroyed him back in 2012.