Actual Newsweek Headline: ‘Trump and the Nazis Stole Christmas’
The once-storied Newsweek published an article on Christmas Eve with the title, “How Trump and the Nazis Stole Christmas to Promote White Nationalism.”
The article “reports” that “critics” say President Donald Trump’s “crusade” to reintroduce “Merry Christmas” over the more neutral “happy holidays” as the standard Christmas greeting is “part of a larger attempt by the president to define America as a country for white Christians alone.”
Maza adds that “some see parallels between Trump’s speeches in front of Christmas trees and attempts by authoritarian regimes like the Nazis to manipulate popular celebrations to promote a political ideology.” – READ MORE
