Congressional Hispanic Caucus ROASTS Sen. Chuck Schumer Over ‘Immigration Cave’

The House Congressional Hispanic Caucus, including outgoing Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL), surprised Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) as he packed up to leave for his holiday weekend late Friday, storming his office and personally chastising him for failing to cause a government shutdown over the DREAM Act.

Gutierrez, who will leave Congress after this term, making way for a local, socialist Chicago union leader, allegedly as part of a deal to eliminate Rahm Emanuel’s competition in the upcoming Chicago mayoral race, reportedly launched into a “dramatic” speech, haranguing Schumer for selling out his constituents, apparently not realizing that illegal immigrants are not legally authorized to vote.

Schumer, apparently, instructed Gutierrez to reserve his ire for Republicans rather than fellow Democrats, to which Guiterrez replied, “Don’t raise your voice.” – READ MORE

