Hollywood Snowflake Anti-Trumper Meghan Markle’s First Royal Christmas Outfit Cost More Than $10,000+

Meghan Markle is giving folks even more reasons to resent her, beyond her disdain for the first family in the White House.

So $10K plus for an outfit is still better priced than the $75,000 gown she sported for her engagement photo shoot, after announcing her nuptials to Prince Harry.

Even so, Donald Trump and Melania are still not invited to the royal wedding.

According to JustJared, Meghan wore a $1,295 Sentaler calf-length camel coat (Town & Country notes Kate Middleton is a fan of the brand too). She paired with it a $1,550 Chloé bag, as well as $798 brown Stuart Weitzman boots. To top it off, she wore, uh, very expensive ($5,995) diamond earrings. It’s unclear what she wore underneath the coat, but let’s not bank on an H&M cami.

