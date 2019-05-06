Actor Rob Schneider Slams ‘Progressive Democrats’ Big Tech Censorship: ‘We Are in a Real World Orwellian Nightmare’

Comedian and actor Rob Schneider fired off a half dozen tweets this weekend calling out the censorship campaign being perpetrated by big tech firms from Facebook to Twitter and purported news organizations like Poynter.

The Waterboy actor retweeted a post by investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson who, warned about the seemingly endless censorship being perpetrated by Google, Facebook, Twitter and the like.

“When did we decide, as Americans, that it’s ok for government & 3d parties to censor/curate our info?” Attkisson asked. “That we cannot be trusted with unfiltered info? That we should only be able to find info that *they* tell us is true on matters that are opinion or in legitimate dispute? #SlipperySlope”

We are in a real world Orwellian nightmare of censorship. Be careful who you label and smear today. You will be the smeared tomorrow! https://t.co/3LNe7pkF1d — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) May 4, 2019

Schneider also retweeted a message from writer Stephen Miller who noted that purported news agency Poynter had pulled its list of “unreliable news sources” and apologized for the “weakness in the methodology” in how they arrived at the names on the list.

"We are in a real world Orwellian nightmare of censorship. Be careful who you label and smear today. You will be the smeared tomorrow," Schneider wrote in reply to Miller's post.