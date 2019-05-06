Trump retweets Jerry Falwell’s appeal to add two years to first term as ‘reparations’

Liberty University’s Jerry Falwell Jr. is as devoted as fan of President Trump can get, a true acolyte. And on Saturday he expressed himself on Twitter regarding the President’s week in the news, adding in a, one hopes, joking suggestion for the future.

“After the best week ever for @realDonaldTrump – no obstruction, no collusion, NYT admits @BarackObama did spy on his campaign, & the economy is soaring,” Falwell wrote. “I now support reparations-Trump should have 2 yrs added to his 1st term as pay back for time stolen by this corrupt failed coup”

In other words, two years without the investigation as recompense for two years with it.

Just yesterday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi worried that Trump might not respect the results of an election were he to lose it, so Democrats may find no laughing matter in what was, one hopes, not a serious suggestion. Probably. – READ MORE