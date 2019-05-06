Trump threatens to raise tariffs on $200B worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent

President Trump issued a threat Sunday to hike tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods to 25 percent at the end of the week, as trade talks with China appeared to be stalling.

He tweeted his frustration over how slowly the negotiations were progressing, writing:“The Trade Deal with China continues, but too slowly, as they attempt to renegotiate. No!”

President Trump, who has called himself a “tariff man”, vowed to hike import taxes on $200 billion in Chinese products from 10 percent to 25 percent.

His comments came as Vice-Premier Liu He is preparing to travel to Washington this week to resume negotiations, with both sides trying to end a trade war that has affected the global economy. Trump already had pushed back deadlines to raise tariffs twice. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin called the previous April talks between the U.S. and China “productive”. – READ MORE