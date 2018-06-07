True Pundit

Actor John Cusack Calls For A Coup Against Trump In Unhinged Twitter Rant

On Tuesday night, actor John Cusack called for a coup against President Donald Trump, whom he called “ill, deranged and dangerous” and likened to a Nazi.

“Let’s go to streets -Who owns the streets? Civil disobedience,” posted Cusack. “Require the government to leave if you are not satisfied with it. We need to kick Trump out of the office now He’s ill, deranged and dangerous. He’s putting children in cages – f**k the Nazi s- shut them down.”

It’s an overused term for sure, but Cusack has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. – READ MORE

