Actor John Cusack Calls For A Coup Against Trump In Unhinged Twitter Rant

On Tuesday night, actor John Cusack called for a coup against President Donald Trump, whom he called “ill, deranged and dangerous” and likened to a Nazi.

“Let’s go to streets -Who owns the streets? Civil disobedience,” posted Cusack. “Require the government to leave if you are not satisfied with it. We need to kick Trump out of the office now He’s ill, deranged and dangerous. He’s putting children in cages – f**k the Nazi s- shut them down.”

There has always been two tracts the political and legal – mueller on it-

Political track -gotta vote out the death kult and every single enabler –

And We gotta shut down trump – scare the shit out of them – get children out of cages https://t.co/ihuZtdzdJD — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 6, 2018

U N Trump is violating human rights – with this fiasco of our souther border – viciously taking children away from their parents for seeking asylum – — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 6, 2018

CELEBRITY FASCIST

A disease to be eradicated by any means, an ultra-corrupted state of mind : the fascist believes money & status will always allow him to get away with being an asshole and a criminal. And thus children get locked up in kennels at wall mart –

Hit the streets — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 6, 2018

IMPEACHMENT – Something you should demand if your president is a dangerous uncontrollable criminal asshole who puts children in kennels at Wall Marts-

Hit the streets — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 6, 2018

Walk outs / general strikes -March on White House — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 6, 2018

It’s an overused term for sure, but Cusack has a serious case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1