House passes bill authorizing $50M in grants to fight MS-13

The House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday night that would give out federal grants to fight local violent crime and gang activity, including activity by the gang MS-13.

A Senate-amended version of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Grant Program Authorization Act, introduced by Rep. Barbara Comstock, R-Va., passed the chamber Wednesday, and will now head to President Trump’s desk for his signature. The bipartisan bill’s goal is to “improve existing partnerships“ between federal, state and local agencies, and, specifically, to target gangs like MS-13, which President Trump has criticized publicly several times.

The bill passed the House easily in a 394-13 vote.

“It is clear that the resurgence of MS-13 is a multi-faceted problem that requires a multi-faceted solution incorporating efforts from all levels of government, law enforcement and communities,” Comstock said on the House floor earlier Wednesday.

The bill authorizes $50 million to be appropriated from 2019 through 2021 to be administered by the Justice Department.

The bill passed the House in March by a voice vote, and the Senate passed an amended version last month by unanimous consent. – READ MORE

