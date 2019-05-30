Actor Jeffrey Wright: When We Get the Power, Everybody Else F**king Duck

Actor Jeffrey Wright on Wednesday appeared to warn that when the political left in America “get the power” back from Republicans, “everybody else” should “fucking duck.”

“Message from the @GOP:” Jeffrey Wright began, “There are no principles — not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual — NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck.”

Message from the @GOP:



There are no principles – not ethical, moral, legal, constitutional, religious, spiritual – NONE. There’s only power. And when we get the power, everybody else fucking duck.



Lesson for everybody else:



Get the power. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) May 29, 2019

“Lesson for everybody else: Get the power,” the Westworld star’s message concluded. It came as former Special Counsel Robert Mueller delivered remarks at the Justice Department on Wednesday about the conclusion of his election interference investigation. – READ MORE

