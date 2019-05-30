Hollywood Demands Congress Impeach Trump After Mueller Speaks: ‘It’s Your F**king Job’

Hollywood’s loudest left-wing activists took to social media en masse on Wednesday and reacted to former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s statement about his election investigation by calling on Congress to begin the process of impeaching President Donald Trump.

“The President of the United States obstructed Justice. Now it’s up to Congress to do its job. #ImpeachTrump,” director Rob Reiner said.

Actor John Cusack called on Congress to “do your fucking job” and begin impeachment proceedings.

After six weeks of radio silence, Robert Mueller addressed reporters on Wednesday and elaborated about the Justice Department investigation into whether Trump or members of his campaign conspired with the Russian government to influence the outcome of the 2016 election. – READ MORE