NM mayor halts construction of private border wall — claims violates local laws

Javier Perea, mayor of Sunland Park, New Mexico, is forcing private landowners to halt construction of a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, alleging the project lacked the proper government approvals.

Sunland Park issued a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday to halt the construction of a large border wall on private property owned by the American Eagle Brick Co. outside of El Paso, near the University of Texas at El Paso, the Texas Tribune reports.View image on Twitter

BREAKING: Sunland Park Mayor Javier Perea says they’ve issued a cease and desist to the company behind the private border wall built this weekend. pic.twitter.com/nfarPIO343 — Keenan Willard (@KeenanKFOX_CBS) May 28, 2019

The $6 million to $8 million project began late Friday, continued through the Memorial Day weekend, and was expected to be completed later this week. The private project is funded through a GoFundMe campaign that raised more than $20 million for We Build the Wall, a nonprofit working with Border Patrol to erect barriers in high traffic areas along the border.

“On Thursday, we were denied entry to the location and then, on Friday, the owner of the property did come to the city of Sunland Park and submitted an application for a permit,” Perea said, according KDBC. – READ MORE