‘Message of Hope’ – Trump Stoically Salutes Navy Hospital Ship as It Heads to New York

President Trump championed “the message of hope” that a Navy hospital ship will bring to the people of New York before it departed from Virginia.

At the send-off in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday, Trump said the United States is “at war with an invisible enemy” and touted the USNS Comfort’s ability to provide medical relief for New York City, which has been grappling with a growing coronavirus outbreak that has sickened thousands.

“Today, I’m here to express my profound gratitude to the dedicated service members who will soon be on the front lines of this fight,” the president said. “This great ship behind me is a 70,000-ton message of hope and solidarity to the incredible people of New York … We are here for you, we are fighting for you, and we are with you all the way.”

Standing next to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, Trump touted the speed at which the ship was able to get ready and said the departure was three weeks ahead of schedule. He also pointed out that the first patients will be treated on the Comfort on Tuesday and will be those who need medical treatment not related to coronavirus, as the hospitals in New York focus on combating the pandemic. – READ MORE

