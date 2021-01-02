Activist Calling Herself ‘Black Panther Of Oxford’ Seeks ‘Race Offender’ Registry Similar To Sex Offender Registry

A U.K. activist who leads a Black Lives Matter-inspired political party has called for a “race offenders” registry — a national database of anyone “accused” or “charged” with racism. The registry would bar those on it from certain jobs and from living near people of color.

Sasha Johnson, the activist calling for the registry, calls herself the “Black Panther of Oxford” and was seen regularly at BLM protests in the United Kingdom earlier this year, the Daily Mail reported. She spoke to crowds “wearing camouflage trousers, a black beret and a stab-proof-style vest,” the outlet added.

Johnson, 26, exclusively told the Mail that the race registry would be similar to the sex offender registry and include people accused of “microaggressions,” which are perceived discriminations against a marginalized group that may not even be intentional. In essence, it means that anyone who claims they’ve been offended by another person would be able to destroy someone’s life by adding them to the registry.

“It’s similar to the sex offenders register,” Johnson told the Mail. “If you were to be racially abusive to someone, would question whether someone is fit enough to hold a particular job where their bias could influence another person’s life.” – READ MORE

