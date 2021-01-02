Republican congressman claims Trump’s base is turning against him, calls fundraising from election a scam

A Republican member of Congress excoriated President Donald Trump’s fundraising in hopes of overturning the results of the election, and claimed that he’s heard from many in the Republican base that they’re turning against the president.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois spoke to Dana Bash on CNN on Tuesday and said that some Republican politicians are privately distancing themselves from the president.

“I think they’re starting to, I’ll tell you the base is starting to turn,” Kinzinger claimed.

“I get texts every day, granted people that are mad at me that are my friends probably aren’t going to text me,” he explained, “but, a lot of people that I thought would be upset with me calling this out, that are texting saying, ‘you know what you’re right, it’s time, and nobody else is saying it,’ you know if the president says the election is stolen and nobody rebuts him, you’re generally gonna believe him.”

“I do think it’s starting to turn,” Kinzinger concluded.

Kinzinger went on to say that the president would be a “player” in the Republican party after he leaves office, but that he wouldn’t be as influential for as long as many believe. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --