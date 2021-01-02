Senate Report: Obama Treasury Department Approved Request To Pay Group That Funded Terrorist Activities

A report released by Senate Finance Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) reveals that an office within the Obama Administration’s Treasury Department called the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) granted a non-profit group’s request for a license to pay an organization sanctioned for funding terrorist activities.

Grassley’s staff had investigated World Vision, a non-profit humanitarian organization, and its relationship with the Islamic Relief Agency (ISRA), which had been sanctioned by the United States since 2004 for its funding of terrorist activities, including those of Osama bin Laden.

Grassley stated, “World Vision works to help people in need across the world, and that work is admirable. Though it may not have known that ISRA was on the sanctions list or that it was listed because of its affiliation with terrorism, it should have. Ignorance can’t suffice as an excuse. World Vision’s changes in vetting practices are a good first step, and I look forward to its continued progress.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --