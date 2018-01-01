Active Shooter in New Jersey Rains Down AK-47 Gunfire After Midnight; Suspected Teen Gunman Kills Four

Police in Long Branch, NJ are reportedly requesting ambulances to a scene of an active shooter with an AK-47 rifle, according to multiple reports.

“Multiple subjects down,” according to police scanner traffic.

This story is Developing.

Four people dead in a shooting on the 600 block of Wall Street in Long Branch, MI. A 16-year-old suspect is in custody. — garybaumgarten (@garybaumgarten) January 1, 2018

#BREAKING Sources tell @brian4NY four people are dead, in a Long Branch shooting. We'll have the latest at 4am. — Gina WNBC AE (@NBC4NYAE) January 1, 2018

#Breaking: Unconfirmed reports of an active shooter in Long Branch NJ. pic.twitter.com/aaXWEy5zSw — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) January 1, 2018

#breaking active shooter Long Branch, NJ 635 Wall St. Suspect with AK-47 Police requesting ambulances. — Public Safety Guy (@NYC_Emergency) January 1, 2018

Active shooter being reported in Long Branch NJ. Everyone please stay safe. — Mike (@OfficeOfMike) January 1, 2018

JUST IN: Reports of multiple people shot in Long Branch. Suspect reportedly using an AK-47. — The Lakewood Scoop (@LakewoodScoop) January 1, 2018