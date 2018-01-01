Featured Security
Active Shooter in New Jersey Rains Down AK-47 Gunfire After Midnight; Suspected Teen Gunman Kills Four
Police in Long Branch, NJ are reportedly requesting ambulances to a scene of an active shooter with an AK-47 rifle, according to multiple reports.
“Multiple subjects down,” according to police scanner traffic.
This story is Developing.
Four people dead in a shooting on the 600 block of Wall Street in Long Branch, MI. A 16-year-old suspect is in custody.
#BREAKING Sources tell @brian4NY four people are dead, in a Long Branch shooting. We'll have the latest at 4am.
#Breaking: Unconfirmed reports of an active shooter in Long Branch NJ. pic.twitter.com/aaXWEy5zSw
#breaking active shooter Long Branch, NJ 635 Wall St. Suspect with AK-47 Police requesting ambulances.
Active shooter being reported in Long Branch NJ. Everyone please stay safe.
JUST IN: Reports of multiple people shot in Long Branch. Suspect reportedly using an AK-47.
