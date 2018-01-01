VIDEO: Diva Mariah Carey Calls Her New Year’s Eve Performance ‘A Disaster;’ “Where’s My Hot Tea?”

Mariah Carey seemed off her game once again, after an on-stage meltdown a year ago on ABC.

There were a couple small technical snags but the singer’s quench for tea seemed to be a large concern.

She demanded hot tea mid performance in a bizarre rant.

Hahahahaha She's Bonkers. She went on a hot tea rant mid performance while people had been in the streets freezing for hours. https://t.co/HbyeaiXpuW — Thomas Paine (@Thomas1774Paine) January 1, 2018

She had to carry on.

Even though someone forgot her hot tea.

It's all about fighting injustice.

Or something. — 2018 Lupe Lu (@LupeColon) January 1, 2018

i thought that was last year did it happen again? — OcAugust (@OcAugust) January 1, 2018

Mariah is ranting about Social Justice in her fur coat….where's the social justice in that? How many kids could she feed & clothe with what she spent on that fur coat? — Dani Bryant (@LaGryphon) January 1, 2018