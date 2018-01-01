SHOCK VIDEO: Stoned CNN Reporter Wields Marijuana, Promotes Drug Use As Hip During Live New Year’s Eve Feed

CNN has resorted to on-air drug use and promotion to try and boost its dismal ratings.

A new low for the cable network and reporter Randi Kaye who delivered a live feed while apparently stoned out of her mind from Denver.

While marijuana use is legal in Colorado, CNN is the first network to embed a reporter into the culture and actively promote such drug usage as cool, hip and the thing to do to roll in the new year.

A new low, no doubt.

Now we perhaps have seen a glimpse into how reporters prepare for their stories on President Trump, Russia and politics.

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *