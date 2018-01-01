Featured Politics TV
SHOCK VIDEO: Stoned CNN Reporter Wields Marijuana, Promotes Drug Use As Hip During Live New Year’s Eve Feed
CNN has resorted to on-air drug use and promotion to try and boost its dismal ratings.
A new low for the cable network and reporter Randi Kaye who delivered a live feed while apparently stoned out of her mind from Denver.
While marijuana use is legal in Colorado, CNN is the first network to embed a reporter into the culture and actively promote such drug usage as cool, hip and the thing to do to roll in the new year.
A new low, no doubt.
Now we perhaps have seen a glimpse into how reporters prepare for their stories on President Trump, Russia and politics.