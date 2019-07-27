Actress Kirstie Alley Torches Bette Midler Over ‘Racist’ ‘Degrading’ Tweets

Cheers and Look Who’s Talking starKirstie Alley is bringing the heat against fellow Hollywood denizen Bette Midler over the actress’ “racist” and “degrading” tweets directed at President Donald Trump and his African American supporters.

Midler tweeted, “Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?” Sometimes, justice is done — and the reaction to Midler’s racism was harsh.

Actress Kirstie Alley became a prominent critic of Bette’s BS, directing a forceful rebuke at the Hocus Pocus star the next morning. Alley wrote, “This is one of the most racist, degrading ‘jokes’ I’ve seen on Twitter & that’s saying a lot.”

Alley continued, “We get it Bette, you hate Trump & that’s your right but to imply Black men have to be PAID to celebrate their OWN political views is pure and REAL racism. And ‘BLACKGROUND’?? WTF??!!” Thank you, Kirstie. – read more