Acquitted Convict Criticizes Harris’s District Attorney Record

An actor acquitted of murder is criticizing Sen. Kamala Harris’s (D., Calif.) role in his conviction.

San Francisco courts convicted Jamal Trulove of murder in 2010, while Harris was serving as San Francisco district attorney. His sentence was overturned in 2014 after a court determined the city’s case against him had relied on compromised eyewitnesses and an untruthful prosecutor.

In a Thursday interview with Vice, Trulove said his conviction was an example of Harris’s poor leadership. He told Vice that seeing her name on his paperwork upset him.

“It’s starting to feel personal,” he said, adding that, “when it came to the sign off, it felt personal.”

Trulove also claimed that Harris attended both the verdict and the sentencing in his first case and gave him a “smirk” at one of the proceedings.

“She wanted to be present for a celebration of a conviction,” he told Vice. “That’s what it felt like—a celebration.” – READ MORE