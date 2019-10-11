Report: More Possible ‘Whistleblowers’ Have Reached Out to Lawmakers

Additional so-called “whistleblowers” have reportedly reached out to congressional investigators in the wake of the House Democrats launching an impeachment inquiry that was sparked by a partisan CIA officer’s mischaracterization of President Donald Trump’s telephone call with the leader of Ukraine.

According to a Daily Beast report published Friday, lawmakers on Capitol Hill are currently working to determine the credibility of their accounts. It is unclear what these individuals are alleging or what departments they work in.

Mark Zaid, the activist attorney representing the so-called “whistleblower” at the center of the impeachment probe, told the Daily Beast that he anticipates more government employees will come forward with allegations of wrongdoing committed by the Trump administration.

“There are clearly numerous whistleblowers out there and many people who possess firsthand relevant information who could come forward, and I expect some will,” Zaid predicted.

“One knowledgeable source said that the daily accumulation of revelations about Trump’s willingness to use U.S. foreign relations for his personal political benefit has prompted more people to approach Congress,” the Daily Beast reports. “Investigators are using the soon-to-expire congressional recess to vet the accounts they’re getting.” – READ MORE