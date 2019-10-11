Professor declares ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ is racist and perpetuates ‘violent’ acts against indigenous people

A University of Washington professor is apparently gravely concerned about the cultural impact Nickelodeon’s “SpongeBob SquarePants” could be having on indigenous people.

Professor Holly Barker penned an article that was featured in “The Contemporary Pacific: A Journal of Island Affairs” regarding the cartoon, insisting upon its dangerousness for perpetuating a legacy of racism and violence against Pacific indigenous people.

In an article titled, “Unsettling SpongeBob and the Legacies of Violence on Bikini Bottom,” Barker said the show is promoting violence and racism against such people through its “occupation” of native Pacific lands. Barker also points out that the show also promotes “cultural appropriation” in using an island-themed motif throughout its production design.

In the article, Barker insisted that the show's fictional setting of Bikini Bottom — SpongeBob's home — is based on Bikini Atoll, where the U.S. military conducted nuclear testing during the Cold War. During testing, Bikini Atoll natives were relocated and were not permitted to return after scientific testing determined that the area was later uninhabitable due to the nuclear testing.