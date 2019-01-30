Acosta Rips Sarah Sanders: She Doesn’t Live In The ‘Real World’

Appearing on CNN with host Brooke Baldwin on Monday before his nemesis, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, spoke with the media, CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta couldn’t resist taking another swipe at her, saying she doesn’t live in the “real world.” Acosta and Baldwin were discussing the White House’s reaction to the possibly temporary end to the government shutdown when he blustered, “It will be interesting to see whether or not Sarah Sanders and the White House team over here have truly come back to the real world when she steps out to the podium here in about 30 minutes from now.”

Acosta had plenty of vitriol dripping as he targeted President Trump and the White House during his appearance with Baldwin, which started with Baldwin taking her own veiled shot at Trump, never mentioning the Democrats’ intransigence while noting that the shutdown coast the U.S. economy $11 billion.

Finally, Acosta predictably lavished praise on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her behavior during the shutdown, rhapsodizing, “somebody who you know, even conservative allies of the president agreed had really just sort of taught the President a lesson.” He said:

And one thing finally, Brooke, getting back to the shutdown, Nancy Pelosi, the House Speaker, really emerged at the end of that process late Friday, as somebody who you know, even conservative allies of the president agreed had really just sort of taught the President a lesson. And so, one of the things I'll be listening to keenly is whether or not the White House will even admit that they did not come out ahead on this whole standoff over Government funding and the wall down on the border. They've been trying to insist over the last few days and the President did this over the weekend in one of his tweets, that this was not a concession on the part of the President. That is obviously kind of an assessment that is just not dealing with reality. And you and I we were talking about some of this on Friday when were watching the Rose Garden speech from the President. It will be interesting to see whether or not Sarah Sanders and the White House team over here have truly come back to the real world when she steps out to the podium here in about 30 minutes from now."