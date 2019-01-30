Chicago will be colder than Antarctica, Mount Everest and Siberia this week

Chicago is expected to have one of its coldest days on record this week, with temperatures on Wednesday forecasted to reach historic lows typically seen in some of the globe’s most chilling locations.

According to a local CBS station, low temperatures are expected to reach 20 degrees below zero on Wednesday, which would reportedly be the lowest temperature ever recorded in the Windy City on Jan. 30.

Chicago is also expected to see a high of 12 below zero on Wednesday, which would also reportedly be the coldest high temperature ever recorded in the city.

The forecasts would reportedly place Chicago among some of the world’s frostiest sites, including the South Pole, which is expected to see a high temperature of 4 below zero on the same day. – READ MORE