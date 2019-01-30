Amy Schumer’s Baby Shower Features ‘Horrifying’ Vagina Cake

Comedienne Amy Schumer celebrated the coming birth of her baby with a “horrifying” vagina cake that depicted a baby’s head emerging from the mother’s womb.

“My sister in law. And I can’t stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and I can’t thank her enough,” Schumer said on Instagram with a photo of the cake. “So I won’t thank her at all. @mofischhh something is truly wrong with you and I love you.”

“This is incredible,” said Andy Cohen in response to Schumer’s post. Julianne Moore said it was “the best cake I’ve ever seen.”

Schumer will be welcoming her first child with husband Chris Fischer this year. This past November, Schumer was temporarily hospitalized due to her struggle with hyperemesis gravidarum, a condition that causes severe nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and dehydration during pregnancy, according to HuffPo. – READ MORE