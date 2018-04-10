Loretta Lynch Throws Comey Under The Bus – ‘Concerns Were Not Raised’ (VIDEO)

True Pundit

Loretta Lynch cast aspersions on James Comey’s congressional testimony, in which he suggested the former attorney general had told the former FBI director to refer to the Hillary Clinton email probe as a “matter, not an investigation.”

“He said it made him feel strange,” NBC’s Lester Holt asked Lynch in an interview first previewed Monday. “He noted it. What did you mean when you said matter instead and not a investigation?”

“I heard about that testimony,” Lynch responded. “I didn’t watch it at the time, but it was brought to my attention later and people were raising it with me.” – READ MORE

