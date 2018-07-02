Acosta Defends Shouting Questions: ‘If They Want to Send Me to Hell, I’ll Still Be Shouting at The Devil’ (VIDEO)

Defending his tactic of shouting questions while reporting, CNN’s Jim Acosta said he’s simply doing his job.

In an appearance Sunday with Brian Stelter on Reliable Sources, Acosta explained that not every event at which the press appears has a built-in opportunity to ask questions, so he’s forced to make his own.

“It’s not like we barge into the Oval Office or barge into the Easter egg roll and start shouting questions,” he told Stelter. “What people don’t understand is that typically at the end of these pool opportunities…where we go in and talk to the president or he has an event, we wait until the very end of the bill signing or the event or whatever he has and he says, ‘Ok, thanks, guys.’ Then we’ll go in and ask our questions.”- READ MORE

