WATCH: Sen. Dick Durbin Calls ICE ‘A Group Of Incompetents’

Posted on by
Democratic Senator Dick Durbin hurled insults towards the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency during an immigration rally in Illinois Sunday morning.

“Look at ICE, what a group of incompetents. At this point they’re focused more on toddlers than terrorists. They want to, instead of deporting felons, they’re deporting families that are being persecuted by criminal gangs,” Durbin stated. – READ MORE

