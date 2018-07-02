WATCH: Sen. Dick Durbin Calls ICE ‘A Group Of Incompetents’

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin hurled insults towards the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency during an immigration rally in Illinois Sunday morning.

“Look at ICE, what a group of incompetents. At this point they’re focused more on toddlers than terrorists. They want to, instead of deporting felons, they’re deporting families that are being persecuted by criminal gangs,” Durbin stated. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1