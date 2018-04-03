True Pundit

Politics

ACLU Suing to Allow Transgender Individuals to Change Birth Certificate ‘For Any Reason, at Any Time’

Posted on by
Share:

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the state of Ohio last week to force it to allow transgender individuals to change their birth certificate gender “for any reason, at any time”:

In a press release, an attorney for Lambda Legal — a gay rights organization that also joined the suit — called it “archaic” that Ohio had a policy of not allowing transgender individuals to change their birth certificate.

“This policy is not only archaic and out-of-step with the rest of America but also dangerous,” Kara Ingelhart, a Lambda Legal fellow, said.

“Forcing transgender Ohioans to go through life with inaccurate birth certificates, a basic form of identification, unnecessarily exposes them to discrimination, harassment, and violence,” Ingelhart added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

ACLU Suing to Allow Transgender Individuals to Change Birth Certificate 'For Any Reason, at Any Time'
ACLU Suing to Allow Transgender Individuals to Change Birth Certificate 'For Any Reason, at Any Time'

“This policy is not only archaic and out-of-step," one attorney said.
IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: