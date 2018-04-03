Politics
ACLU Suing to Allow Transgender Individuals to Change Birth Certificate ‘For Any Reason, at Any Time’
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the state of Ohio last week to force it to allow transgender individuals to change their birth certificate gender “for any reason, at any time”:
#ICYMI we filed a huge lawsuit on Thursday to protect #TransgenderOhioans from further discrimination related to birth certificates. Here is a quote from one of our amazing clients! https://t.co/lL3DWaKSjy pic.twitter.com/Y2WRJGk5fg
— ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) April 1, 2018
In a press release, an attorney for Lambda Legal — a gay rights organization that also joined the suit — called it “archaic” that Ohio had a policy of not allowing transgender individuals to change their birth certificate.
“This policy is not only archaic and out-of-step with the rest of America but also dangerous,” Kara Ingelhart, a Lambda Legal fellow, said.
“Forcing transgender Ohioans to go through life with inaccurate birth certificates, a basic form of identification, unnecessarily exposes them to discrimination, harassment, and violence,” Ingelhart added. – READ MORE