ACLU Suing to Allow Transgender Individuals to Change Birth Certificate ‘For Any Reason, at Any Time’

The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) sued the state of Ohio last week to force it to allow transgender individuals to change their birth certificate gender “for any reason, at any time”:

#ICYMI we filed a huge lawsuit on Thursday to protect #TransgenderOhioans from further discrimination related to birth certificates. Here is a quote from one of our amazing clients! https://t.co/lL3DWaKSjy pic.twitter.com/Y2WRJGk5fg — ACLU of Ohio (@acluohio) April 1, 2018

In a press release, an attorney for Lambda Legal — a gay rights organization that also joined the suit — called it “archaic” that Ohio had a policy of not allowing transgender individuals to change their birth certificate.

“This policy is not only archaic and out-of-step with the rest of America but also dangerous,” Kara Ingelhart, a Lambda Legal fellow, said.

“Forcing transgender Ohioans to go through life with inaccurate birth certificates, a basic form of identification, unnecessarily exposes them to discrimination, harassment, and violence,” Ingelhart added. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1