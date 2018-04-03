Democratic Rep. Esty says she won’t seek re-election after abuse claims against ex-staffer

Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-Conn., announced Monday that she would not seek re-election this November amid accusations that she failed to protect her female staffers from a former chief of staff accused of harassment and abuse.

In statement posted on Facebook, Esty said: “I have determined that it is in the best interest of my constituents and my family to end my time in Congress at the end of this year and not seek re-election.”

Esty had come under pressure to resign after reports by the Connecticut Post and The Washington Post revealed that Esty allowed her then-chief of staff, Tony Baker, to remain on the job in May 2016 despite knowledge of allegations that he physically harmed and threatened to “kill” another staffer.

“Too many women have been harmed by harassment in the workplace,” Esty wrote. “In the terrible situation in my office, I could have and should have done better. To the survivor, I want to express my strongest apology for letting you down.” – READ MORE

