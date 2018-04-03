Politics
Donald Trump Jr. Brought His Family to the WH Easter Egg Roll — The Pin He Wore Has Special Message
On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. brought his family to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. While President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump whistled for the start of many of the races, Donald Trump Jr.’s kids participated.
There was one tiny detail that you probably missed at the event if you watched on TV.
Donald Trump Jr. wore an American flag pin on his suit.
It said “Deplorable” on it, which is a clear jab at Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE
