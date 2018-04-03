Donald Trump Jr. Brought His Family to the WH Easter Egg Roll — The Pin He Wore Has Special Message

On Monday, Donald Trump Jr. brought his family to the White House for the annual Easter Egg Roll. While President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump whistled for the start of many of the races, Donald Trump Jr.’s kids participated.

There was one tiny detail that you probably missed at the event if you watched on TV.

Donald Trump Jr. wore an American flag pin on his suit.

It said “Deplorable” on it, which is a clear jab at Hillary Clinton. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1