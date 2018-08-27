Celebs Erupt At NRA, Trump After Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Gun-Humping Death Fetishists’

Hollywood Celebrities Wasted No Time In Taking To Social Media On Sunday To Politicize The Deadly Shooting In Jacksonville, Florida, At The Madden 19 Tournament, Attacking President Donald Trump, Republican Lawmakers, And The Nra.

It’s happened again in Florida. At least 4 dead. At least 11 injured. Florida’s primary elections are Tuesday. #Vote. Honor these victims by voting for candidates that reject the @NRA. Be a hero. #JacksonvilleLanding #NoRA — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 26, 2018

Fuck the treasonous, gun-humping death fetishists at the @NRA. — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) August 26, 2018

Remember when @realDonaldTrump had a gun summit with Parkland families at the White House & promised only he could fix this but then he dined with @NRA lobbyist Chris Cox who'd given his campaign 30-100 million of Russian mob money so he did nothing? I do #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes https://t.co/JCgV6CIXqc — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) August 26, 2018

How about comprehensive background checks? Or how about this- get rid of all guns except those in the hands of law enforcement and the military. — Melissa Gilbert (@MEGBusfield) August 26, 2018

Others celebs chimed in, urging their followers to use the deadly shooting as motivation vote against NRA-backed lawmakers in upcoming elections.

The Horrible Shooting In Jacksonville, Florida, Occurred At Jacksonville Landing, A Gun-free Mall.

Breitbart News reported that gunfire erupted at a Madden Tournament in Jacksonville, leaving multiple wounded, multiple dead. Fox News reports that the tournament was being held at the Good Luck and Have Fun bar in Jacksonville Landing, “a shopping center and event space.”

Jacksonville Landing’s “Rules of Conduct” clearly prohibit the possession of firearms, including firearms by those who have gone through the legal process to obtain a concealed carry permit in order to carry a firearm for self-defense.

The rules say, “Possession of a weapon, even if legally carried (except by law enforcement officers) is absolutely prohibited on Landing property.” – READ MORE