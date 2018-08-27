    True Pundit

    Crime

    Celebs Erupt At NRA, Trump After Jacksonville Shooting: ‘Gun-Humping Death Fetishists’

    Hollywood Celebrities Wasted No Time In Taking To Social Media On Sunday To Politicize The Deadly Shooting In Jacksonville, Florida, At The Madden 19 Tournament, Attacking President Donald Trump, Republican Lawmakers, And The Nra.

    Others celebs chimed in, urging their followers to use the deadly shooting as motivation vote against NRA-backed lawmakers in upcoming elections.- READ MORE

    The Horrible Shooting In Jacksonville, Florida, Occurred At Jacksonville Landing, A Gun-free Mall.

    Breitbart News reported that gunfire erupted at a Madden Tournament in Jacksonville, leaving multiple wounded, multiple dead. Fox News reports that the tournament was being held at the Good Luck and Have Fun bar in Jacksonville Landing, “a shopping center and event space.”

    Jacksonville Landing’s “Rules of Conduct” clearly prohibit the possession of firearms, including firearms by those who have gone through the legal process to obtain a concealed carry permit in order to carry a firearm for self-defense.

    The rules say, “Possession of a weapon, even if legally carried (except by law enforcement officers) is absolutely prohibited on Landing property.” – READ MORE

    Hollywood wasted no time in politicizing the deadly shooting in Jacksonville, attacking President Trump, Republican lawmakers, and the NRA.

