Absurd Chicago Art Display Shows Buying Guns Are as Easy as Renting a Bike

A new art exhibit in downtown Chicago shows a row of replica AR-15sattached to a station similar to a bike rental. CNN reports the display has been put on by The Escape Pod and gun control organization the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.

The point of the display is to “look as though getting a weapon is as easy as renting a bike”:

A Chicago art exhibit lined with replicas of AR-15 rifles is structured to make it look as though getting a weapon is as easy as renting a bike https://t.co/Oi9GnQZm2U pic.twitter.com/K7k7caWjsa — CNN (@CNN) May 12, 2018

“Our hope is to raise awareness of this important issue. We’re hoping the Chicago community can take advantage of this … and learn how simple it is for a civilian to obtain a weapon of war,” Max Samis, Brady Center press secretary, told CNN.

“Our goal here is to start a conversation on one of the more burning issues of our day, and in the process, raise much-needed funds for the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence,” Vinny Warren, The Escape Pod executive creative director, added. “This issue is especially relevant to our home town of Chicago, which has suffered more than most from the plague of gun violence.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1