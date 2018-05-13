Here’s How The First Lady Will Spend This Mother’s Day

This Sunday marks Mother’s Day, and just like mom’s everywhere Melania Trump will be celebrated for all she does for her family.

For those wondering how she will be spending the day, the first lady’s spokesperson Stephanie Grisham told The Daily Caller, “The First Lady will spend the day with her family.”

Melania Trump has seen a boost in popularity lately. Earlier this week, a CNN poll showed the first lady’s favorability at 57 percent. That’s up 10 percent from where it was in January, with 47 percent of those polled having a favorable opinion of Trump. – READ MORE

