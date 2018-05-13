‘Incentives to Break the Law’: Student Rips ‘Absurd’ Bill Allowing Illegal Immigrants to Apply for Financial Aid

A Rutgers University student blasted a new bill that allows illegal immigrants attending college in New Jersey to apply for and receive financial aid.

“It’s just absurd that we’re giving illegal immigrants more and more incentives to break the law. … I’m going to be paying for that debt after college,” Nick Knight said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) called the United States the “world’s melting pot” where people come “in the hope of a new life,” when he signed the legislation at Rutgers-Newark, according to NJ.com.

The Garden State became the ninth in the country to allow illegal immigrants to receive financial aid with the bill’s signing.

Murphy explained the bill by saying that “New Jerseyans support the ability of our Dreamers to not only remain in our state but to become a strong and contributing part of our society and economy.” – READ MORE

