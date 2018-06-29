Politics
Homeland Security Officials Urged To Remove Badges In Public, Lock Doors And Windows
Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, Claire Grady, issued a dire warning to DHS officials Wednesday, warning them that they should remove their badges in public and lock doors and windows in their homes after the personal information of thousands of DHS employees appeared online.
The security breach came over the weekend; anti-immigration activists scoured LinkedIn and other social media sites and created a “data list” of Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees and DHS officials connected to the country’s immigration system. The information was posted online and then removed, but Antifa members captured screenshots of the material and continued to share it.
Investigators now say they’ve investigated more than a dozen credible threats, including an incident where a “senior staff member found a charred, headless rodent on his doorstep.” – READ MORE
