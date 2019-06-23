Seven Marines Are Dead After Truck Plows into Motorcycle Riding Group

Seven people were killed and three others injured when a large group of motorcycles traveling on a New Hampshire 2-lane road collided with a pickup truck Friday evening.

WMUR-TV in Manchester reported that New Hampshire State Police said a 2016 Dodge pickup truck crashed into a large group of motorcyclists traveling eastbound on Route 2 in Randolph, New Hampshire at about 6:30 p.m.

**UPDATE** 7 ple killed in head-on collusion in Randolph, NH belonged to "Jarheads MC."According to a Gofundme pg group was heading to a charity event in Gorham b4 fatal accident. 5 patch holders and 2 supporters were killed. @wbz #jarheadsmc #rip pic.twitter.com/KJCbcTLzgQ — [email protected] (@TSWHITLOW) June 22, 2019

Seven people were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. One injured person was airlifted to the Maine Medical Center in Portland, while two others were transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital.

According to the Boston Globe, the pack of motorcyclists, a group of Marine veterans, had just left the bed and breakfast in Randolph where many were staying when the collision happened.