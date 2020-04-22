Regular exercise can help prevent coronavirus complications from worsening, study finds

A preventative medicine study is claiming, according to reports, the best way to prevent coronavirus complications from worsening is regular exercise.

Zhen Yan, the director of the Center for Skeletal Muscle Research at University of Virginia School of Medicine’s Robert M. Berne Cardiovascular Research Center, recommends 30 minutes of cardiovascular workouts every day to prevent the respiratory disease.

“We cannot live in isolation forever,” he said. “Regular exercise has far more health benefits than we know. The protection against this severe respiratory disease condition is just one of the many examples.”

Yan told Newsweek biking, rowing or other types of aerobics can help prevent or reduce the severity of the lung disease (ARDS).

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has estimated between 20 and 42 percent of all patients hospitalized with COVID-19 will develop ARDS. – READ MORE

