MSNBC star Chris Matthews slams Trump supporters: ‘He’s dog-training these people’

MSNBC star Chris Matthews compared supporters of President Trump to dogs who are being trained to align with Russian President Vladimir Putin instead of NATO.

On Tuesday, Matthews aired footage of Trump speaking at a recent rally, telling the crowd that NATO needs to start paying its bills before predicting that his upcoming meeting with Putin wil be “fine.”

The far-left “Hardball” host didn’t like what he heard from the president.

“He is taking a Republican Party, a grass roots party that’s spent 60, 70 years leading the war in the Cold War, hating the Russians for all their aggressiveness in the world and taking over the countries on the border and being tyrannical the way they are now and he has those people cheering against Western Europe,’” Matthews said. “He’s dog-training these people.”

Bloomberg’s Sahil Kapur, who was a guest, then chimed in, saying President Obama was criticized for alienating American allies. – READ MORE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s been an awful, infamous, and nightmare-inducing week for MSNBC’s Hardball host Chris Matthews. Tuesday saw the Supreme Court uphold President Trump’s travel ban, which was a pretty nasty blow for him. But Wednesday was infinity worse as swing Justice Anthony Kennedy announced his retirement.

All day, Matthews had been off his rocker, screaming about the need for a vicious fight by Democrats to stop a new ninth justice from being seated. He even angrily shouted at Steve Kornacki for doing, well, absolutely nothing. That being said, it set the table for Hardball.

Matthews opened the show with over two and a half minutes of sheer panic, declaring in the opening tag: “It’s time for Democrats to play hardball. I’m Chris Matthews urging them to do just that.”– READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1