ABC News’ chief political analyst suggests Hillary was right about ‘deplorables’ in Trump’s base

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton was right to describe half ofPresident Trump’s supporters as deplorables, ABC News’ chief political analyst Matthew Dowd suggested Tuesday.

“With events over the last few years, and conduct and behavior we have seen, can someone explain to me how Hillary was wrong,” he said, tweeting her previous comments. Dowd, who previously served on former President George W. Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign, has been a vocal opponent of the president.

Hillary Clinton 2016: “You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. “ With events over the last few years, and conduct and behavior we have seen, can someone explain to me how Hillary was wrong. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) June 25, 2019

It was unclear exactly why Dowd asked that question but it came just after he retweeted a Washington Post op-ed claiming that Americans were less tolerant under Trump.

CLINTON SAYS SHE REGRETS CALLING TRUMP SUPPORTERS ‘DEPLORABLES’

The op-ed came from controversial writer Jennifer Rubin, who tweeted polling data on Republicans being willing to allow businesses to refuse service to different minority groups. – READ MORE

