Castro: Transgender Women Should Have the Right to Abortion (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro said Wednesday his health care plan would protect abortions for transgender women, who are not able to get pregnant.

NBC moderator Lester Holt noted every candidate on the stage at the first Democratic primary debate supported abortion rights, and Castro replied in the affirmative when asked if his government health care plan would cover abortions.

"I don't believe only in reproductive freedom. I believe in reproductive justice," Castro said to applause from the Miami audience. "What that means is that just because a woman—or let's also not forget someone in the trans community, a trans female—is poor, doesn't mean they shouldn't exercise that right to choose. So I would absolutely would cover the right to have an abortion."