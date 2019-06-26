President Donald Trump says Google and Facebook should be sued over allegations of their bias against conservatives, desire to ‘rig’ 2020 election

During a Wednesday interview with Fox Business Network, Trump said that media companies run by liberals are sabotaging conservative voices and attempting to “rig” the 2020 presidential election.

“We should be suing Google and Facebook and all that, which perhaps we will,” Trump told the outlet during a phone interview.

Trump also said that Twitter has made it difficult for people to follow his personal Twitter account.



“Twitter is just terrible, what they do,” he added.

“These people are all Democrats, it’s totally biased toward Democrats,” the president explained. “If I announced tomorrow that I’m going to become a nice liberal Democrat, I would pick up five times more followers.” – READ MORE