ABC News Chief Political Analyst Matthew Dowd Alleges Clarence Thomas Is a ‘Sexual Predator’

Doing his part to derail Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, Dowd tweeted that America already has one “sexual predator” on the Supreme Court — meaning Thomas.

“It was despicable and outrageous what happened to Anita Hill more than 25 years ago, and a sexual predator was given a lifetime seat on the SC,” Dowd wrote. “Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself in 2018.”

It was despicable and outrageous what happened to Anita Hill more than 25 years ago, and a sexual predator was given a lifetime seat on the SC. Let’s hope history doesn’t repeat itself in 2018. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) September 17, 2018

After five decades of public service, only one accuser has every come forward against Thomas, and that was Anita Hill, whose unproven allegations involved only harassment — nothing reaching the level of a sexual predator. – READ MORE

President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, is facing allegations of sexual misconduct in the 11th hour of his confirmation process. Similarly, Clarence Thomas faced allegations of sexual misconduct at the end of his confirmation hearing under George H. W. Bush.

Thomas continued, saying “the Supreme Court is not worth” what the allegations did to himself and his family: “No job is worth it.”