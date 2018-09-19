    True Pundit

    Concealed Carry Permits Surge to 18 Million, Include Many Democrats

    The United States Concealed Carry Association (Uscca) Reports That The Number Of Concealed Carry Permits In America Has Now Reached 18 Million And Includes Many Democrats.

    The Washington Examiner quotes USCCA president Tim Schmidt explaining that the surge in permits is not tied to one political party: “A lot of new people are getting permits. Half of them align themselves with the Democrats. So this whole concept of wanting to defend yourself doesn’t go straight down Republican or conservative lines. I think everyone wants to defend themselves. We have all sorts of folks who say they are Democrats but want to carry a gun.”

    he jump to 18 million permits represents over a 60 percent increase in permits since 2014 – READ MORE

    According to WFTV, the incident occurred in Titusville on Saturday. During a gathering organized for area families, a fist fight apparently broke out. One of the people involved in that clash returned a short time later with a gun and began firing.

    Ironically, the event was called “Peace in the City,” and a flyer promoting the park gathering billed it as “a day of fun, no violence!”

    After the shooting began, a bystander — who has not been named — drew his concealed weapon and shot the attacker, sending him to the hospital in serious condition.

    “The bystander who shot the suspect waited for officers and has been fully cooperative with the investigation,” reported WFTV, citing local police.

    “We are extremely grateful that nobody else was injured in this incident,” said Deputy Chief Todd Hutchinson. “This suspect opened fire at a crowded public park, this could have been so much worse.” – READ MORE

    New figures show the number of concealed carry permits in America has now reached 18 million and includes many Democrats.

