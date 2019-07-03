Nike May Think The ‘Betsy Ross Flag’ Is Racist, But Look Who Flew It

After former San Francisco quarterback and Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick complained about an American-themed Betsy Ross flag adorning a new Nike shoe, reportedly saying he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag was an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery, Nike capitulated, pulling the shoe from production. The Wall Street Journal reported, “After images of the shoe were posted online, Mr. Kaepernick, a Nike endorser, reached out to company officials saying that he and others felt the Betsy Ross flag is an offensive symbol because of its connection to an era of slavery …”

That Betsy Ross flag sure fell out of fashion quickly. (Photo: 2nd Obama inaugural, 2013) pic.twitter.com/8xg8xCPLXb — David Martosko (@dmartosko) July 3, 2019

On Wednesday, social media pointed out something to Nike that they either ignored or were unwilling to acknowledge: the famed flag, which featured 13 white stars in a circle to represent the thirteen original American colonies, was flown at former President Barack Obama’s 2nd inaugural. – READ MORE