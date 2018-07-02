True Pundit

CANCEL the blue wave: Maxine Waters is now attacking the leadership of HER OWN party

It looks as if California Rep. Maxine Waters is going to continue to be a problem for Democrats.

Sunday morning, she was a guest on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show and started blasting the two leaders of her party, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

These comments come after her encouragement of violence against Republicans and President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

DNC leadership has to be LIVID.

