CANCEL the blue wave: Maxine Waters is now attacking the leadership of HER OWN party

It looks as if California Rep. Maxine Waters is going to continue to be a problem for Democrats.

Sunday morning, she was a guest on Joy Reid’s MSNBC show and started blasting the two leaders of her party, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Maxine Waters slams fellow Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, saying they “will do anything” to protect themselves. This is the moment we have long awaited. pic.twitter.com/M55O5TpEh4 — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) July 1, 2018

These comments come after her encouragement of violence against Republicans and President Donald Trump. – READ MORE

