Trump’s Tough Message: Media Partly Responsible for This Country’s ‘Anger and Rage’

President Donald Trump lashed out at the fake news media on Monday morning, saying they are in part responsible for the level of anger in this country.

There’s little doubt that he’s correct.

In the last 48 hours, there has been a barrage of finger pointing in the direction of the president over a pair of mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

The media have been coordinating their messaging with Democrats in casting blame in the direction of Trump — and his supposed “violent” rhetoric is seen as a catalyst for the shootings.

The Media has a big responsibility to life and safety in our Country. Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years. News coverage has got to start being fair, balanced and unbiased, or these terrible problems will only get worse! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2019

The president turned the tables, however, saying “the media a big responsibility to life and safety in our country.”

“Fake News has contributed greatly to the anger and rage that has built up over many years,” he added. – READ MORE